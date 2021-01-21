Angeline Bilek

Angeline Catherine Buckner Bilek, 97, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 20, 2021. She was born Jan. 18, 1924 in New Waverly to Lige and Tekla Maduzia Buckner. Angeline was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Miraculous Medal Association, Polish National Alliance, and SPJST. She was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Kubala and husband Steven of New Taiton, Ann Vyvial and husband Ronald of Schulenburg and Karen Thomas and husband Randle of Houston; grandchildren, Christopher Kubala and wife Stefanie, Philip Kubala and wife Emily, Adam Vyvial and wife Caroline, Emily Vyvial Aki and husband Russell, Scott Thomas and Kyle Thomas; great-grandchildren, Melanie and Grant Kubala, Nancy, Tess, Elgin and Pearl Vyvial and Katy, Maile and Emma Aki and sister-in-law, Juanita Bilek.
Angeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil Bilek; sisters, Rose Klodzinski, Albina Englert, Florine Wasik and Bertha Buckner and brothers, Louis, Ignactius, Adolph and Marion Buckner.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 at St. John Catholic Church in New Taiton with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial donations in memory of Angeline may be made to St. John Catholic Church or Hospice Brazos Valley, 1048 N. Jefferson St., La Grange, TX 78945.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
