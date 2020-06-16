Johnny Robinson Sr.

Johnny B. Robinson Sr., 78, affectionately called “Chili,” of Wharton was born Jan. 6, 1942 and departed this life June 13, 2020.
A public visitation will be 1 - 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Matthews Funeral Home. Homegoing service for family only will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at New Hope Community Church in Wharton.
Masks and social distancing will be required at both services.
He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.
