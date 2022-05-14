With gratitude for God’s goodness, we celebrate our mother’s arrival into His kingdom. Geraldine Marie Trochta, was born on Oct. 9, 1933, in El Campo to Justina Marie Hlozek and John J. Veselka. She attended grade school at Adams School in Hillje and graduated from El Campo High School in 1950. She received her LVN nursing license in January of 1952 and began a lifelong passion of serving others. Her nursing vocation included El Campo Nightingale Hospital and Hillje Nursing Home.
She married our dad, Marvin Edward Trochta in June 1952 and together they built their life in Louise and El Campo serving the community and a God they loved.
One of our mother’s greatest gifts was the selfless commitment to others by offering her friendship and time volunteering in her community. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary (VFW), KJZT and Catholic Daughters.
Together with our dad, mom enjoyed time with close friends from the Louise/Hillje Birthday Club – celebrating probably more than just birthdays. Mom enjoyed fishing at the bay – “following the birds” in the boat driven by dad or her very patient brother, Johnny.
Mostly, mom enjoyed her family. Her greatest joy was to be surrounded by all her children; Kenny Trochta and his wife, Karen of El Campo, Gary Trochta and his wife, Peggy of College Station, Suzanne Whatley and her husband, Brad of Sugar Land and Natalie Trochta and her fiancé, David Sabrsula of El Campo along with her 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In her final days, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren came from near and far, traveling home to spend time with her.
Mom and dad have been residents of the SPJST Senior Living Home since 2016, where they both became a part of a special family. We are grateful for all who have lovingly cared for them, friends who have lived there with them, and the families and friends who have shared precious time visiting with them.
Surviving family member is her brother, our Uncle Johnny Veselka and his wife, our Aunt, Linda of Hillje.
Family members and friends welcoming her into eternity include parents, Justina and John Veselka, her daughter-in-law, Connie Trochta, her precious nursing home friend, Delores Greer, and her beloved Marvin.
We will miss our mother terribly, but our faith is far greater than our sorrow – We believe, and we are filled with joy knowing she is once again united with our dad, enjoying eternal life with our Precious Savior– Jesus Christ.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Monday, May 16 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje, with a Rosary recited at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church or Houston Hospice – El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.