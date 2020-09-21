Melanie Seidel, 54, of Tyler, passed away Sept. 7, 2020. Melanie was born Jan. 28, 1966 in El Campo, the daughter of Billy Vick and Marian Glaze Vick.
She is survived by her three children, Madisen Grace Seidel, 24, of Ft. Worth, James Andrew Seidel, 22, of Dallas, Jackson Bradley Seidel, 15, of Tyler; mother, Marian Glaze Vick of El Campo; brothers, BobbyDean Vick of Yoakum and Bradley Dale Vick of Wharton and sister-in-law, Betty Vick of Wharton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Vick and brother, Byron Vick.
Melanie graduated from Baylor University School of Nursing in 1992 with her BSN, RN. She married Dr. Richard Seidel April 16, 1994. She then retired from nursing and stayed at home with her children. In 2018, she began Airbnb businesses through which she was able to foster her passion for hosting and meeting new people.
Melanie was a loving mother and friend. Her infectious laughter and bright smile illuminated every room she was in. She loved flowers, butterflies, pink and Stevie Nicks.
A private family memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 19 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
