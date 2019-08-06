Madelyn Novosad

Madelyn Jeanette Staff Novosad died Aug. 5, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born Sept. 13, 1924, in Garwood to Frank Paul and Mary Wesselski Staff.
Madelyn is survived by her daughter, Patricia Haley and husband Robert of Rosenberg; sons, Dr. Bryan Novosad and wife Jan of Kingwood, Ralph Novosad and wife Carol of El Campo and Philip Novosad and wife Denese of New Braunfels; daughter-in-law, Nancy Novosad Pfeil and husband Calvin of El Campo; sisters-in-law, Delores Gabrysch, Alice Staff and Frances Staff; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold J. Novosad; son, Marty and her brother and sisters.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Ganado visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Assumption Church Altar Society at P.O. Box 369; Ganado, Texas 77962.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
