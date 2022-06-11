Ann Lillian Strouhal

Ann Strouhal, 84, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 5, 1938 in the Hahn Prairie area in Wharton County, a daughter of the late William L. and Annie Rose Blaha Supak.
Ann attended school in Hahn Prairie and graduated from El Campo High School with the class of 1957. She married the love of her life, Don Strouhal on Nov. 27, 1958 in El Campo. He passed away on July 18, 2016. Ann was owner operator of Strouhal Tire in Hungerford, alongside her husband. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado, Arizona and the Tetons, was an accomplished oil painter, loved to sew, cook and bake. She loved music and taught herself to play the piano. When she wasn’t working in her garden, flower beds or watching Longmire, she could be found at St Johns’ Catholic Church where she was very active, leading the choir, serving as a Minister of the Holy Eucharist or a lector. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy and Bill Supak.
Ann is survived by her daughter Nancy Strouhal Macha and husband Gene, of Hungerford; her sons Don Strouhal Jr. and wife Ann Harris Strouhal of Pearland; and Gene A. Strouhal and wife Stacey Wright Strouhal of Florida; four grandchildren, Dr. Bret Macha, Amy Lynn Strouhal, Lauren Macha and Adam Wayne Strouhal; her sister Mary Lou Skow and husband Dennis as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Ann is also survived by her beloved dog and companion, Zippy.
Ann was delighted to have the company and care of her special angels and caregivers; LaShawn Jones, Irma Williams, Jasmine Love, Samantha Gordon and Shanna White. We, the family, thank them and hold them dear for the love and compassion they gave our mom.
Relatives & friends are invited to her viewing from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday June 9, 2022 at St John Catholic Church in Hungerford. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and rite of Committal will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St John Catholic in Hungerford. Burial will follow in St. John Church Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Catholic Church Building Fund, or the Charity of your Choice.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
