Tommy C. Staff of El Campo passed away Aug. 20, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born Nov. 16, 1948 in El Campo to Anton and Adela Roznovsky Staff. He was an army veteran and retired master electrician. He was a lifelong member of St. Philip Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus No. 2490 and a lifetime member of Viet Nam Veterans.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Liz Vanek Staff; daughter, Brittni Nanson and husband Weldon; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Gage and Kendall Nanson, all of El Campo; brothers, Lee Roy Staff, Bob Staff and wife Mary Ann, Albert Staff and wife Pat, all of El Campo, Anton Staff Jr. and wife Barbara Ann, Johnnie Staff and wife Rachel, all of Bay City, Larry Staff and wife Theresa of El Campo, Raymond Staff and wife Rhonda of San Leon, George Staff and Paul Staff and wife Gay, all of El Campo; sisters, Patsy Bubela and husband Frank and Lillie Weid and husband Johnny, all of El Campo; mother-in-law, Elsie Vanek of Ganado, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Byrne and husband Andy of Ganado and Theresa Hermes and husband Frank of Inez.
He was preceded in death by his parents,;father-in-law, William Vanek; son, Thomas Staff; brother-in-law, Albert Baklik and sister-in-law, Norma Staff.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Triska Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. with Rev. Chase Goodman officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Brian Baklik, Donavan Mikesh, Dillon Sparks, Ray Sparks, Chris Staff and T.K. Treme.
Donations in memory of Tommy Staff are requested for St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
In kind respect for the family, please wear a mask at the funeral home and at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
