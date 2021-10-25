Helen Margaret Dornak was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 the age of 92. She was born Nov. 1, 1928 to James and Mary Naiser Dluhos in Taiton. The third of three children, she was raised on the family farm in Taiton. Helen graduated from El Campo High School in 1946 and attended Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos.
On Nov. 24, 1947, Helen married Fred Paul Dornak. They were blessed with six children. Together they owned and operated Emil’s Place for over 50 years. Helen had a love for cooking and baking for her family, making sure Sunday lunch was always on the table for whomever could join her. She was a faithful member of St Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters Court No. 1374 and lifetime member of the KJZT.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years; her parents; brothers, Silvin Dluhos and Alphonse Dluhos and granddaughter, Cassandra Dornak.
She is survived by her children, Preston Dornak (Mary Jane), Janice Riedel (Milton), Bruce Dornak (Cindy), Philip Dornak (Brenda), Mary Kay Cook (Robby), and Joe Ray Dornak (Dawn).
Helen is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Stacie Williamson (Gary), Curtis Dornak, Cody Riedel (Kimberly), Courtney Schiurring (Chriss), Amanda Daniel, Kandice Alcalais, Scott Dornak, Jenna Crosby (Justin), Taylor Cook (Addie) and Jordan Heard (Kyle).
Helen is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Williamson, Elizabeth Helen, Wesley, Madelyn, Cody and Kyle Riedel, Sophie and Sawyer Schiurring, Steven Tesch, Kasey and Jessica Alcalais, Destinie Earl, Payton Dornak, Carson, Kate, and Cooper Crosby, Quinn and Fair Cook, and two great-great grandchildren, Isaac Torres and Willow Faupel-Alcalais.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Gayla Dluhos and Mary Ann Dluhos and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation at Triska Funeral Home from 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, New Taiton.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Taylor Cook, Justin Crosby, Curtis Dornak, Scott Dornak, Kyle Heard, Cody Riedel, Chriss Schiurring and Gary Williamson.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Meridian Assisted Living, Arbor Hills Rehab & Healthcare Center and Houston Hospice for their compassionate care of our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s honor may be made to: St. Philip’s Catholic School, 302 W. Church St., El Campo, Texas, 77437 or St. John’s Catholic Church, 1843 Co. Rd. 469, El Campo, Texas.
The time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Timothy 4:6-7
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
