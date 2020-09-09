Wayne Allen Zabodyn of El Campo died Sept. 5, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born May 30, 1963 in El Campo to Charles and Genda Miller Zabodyn. Together with his wife Diana, they owned W&D Recycling for 25 years, and in 2015 followed his true passion and opened The Crawfish Bus. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, cooking crawfish, playing poker with his friends and caring for his animals.
He is survived by his parents; wife of 39 years, Diana Vasut Zabodyn; sons, Brandon Zabodyn and wife Jenna of El Campo and Clinton Zabodyn and wife Megan of Indian Hills, Colo.; daughter, Samantha Rushing and husband Chase of Austin; grandchildren, Dayton and Mallory Zabodyn and Penelope Rushing; sisters, Tammy Welfel and husband Marc of El Campo, Tina Zabodyn of Ganado, Roxana Farrell and husband Darrell of Danevang, Shebra Mangum of El Campo and Charlene Zabodyn of El Campo and father-in-law, Richard Vasut of El Campo.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Georgie Vasut and brother-in-law, David Hays.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Triska Funeral Home. The private family Rosary and Funeral Mass will be Thursday morning, Sept. 10 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. The graveside services will be 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories and will be open to friends who wish to attend.
Serving as pallbearers are Lance Lieser, Ty Welfel, Chase Welfel, Derek Luchak, Duane Rutherford, Darrin Rutherford, Cody Guynes, Colton Hays, Trenton Hays, Michael Hays and Gary Vasut. Honorary bearers are Marc Welfel, Darrel Farrell, Jody Guynes, Jesse Lee, Marc Socha, David Kelly, Richard Vasut Jr., Danny Vasut and the late Scott Arbuckle and Gary Kana.
Due to CDC guidelines during the ongoing pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required at both the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wayne Zabodyn may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or School, Wharton County Cares or Houston Hospice-El Campo.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
