Rosalie Kollaja

Rosalie Frances Zbranek Kollaja, 92, of El Campo, passed away March 11, 2022. She was born on Aug. 22, 1929 in La Grange to the late Joe and Matilda Sulak Zbranek. Rosalie was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by her son, Edward Kollaja and grandchildren, Brandon Kollaja and Amber Kollaja Steward and husband Will.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfred Kollaja; brothers, Jerry and Edwin Zbranek and sister, Bernice Divin.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a CDA Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. at the church. Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Plum.
Memorial donations in memory of Rosalie may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo or the Catholic Daughters of America.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.