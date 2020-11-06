Juliana Kotulek, 85, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 7, 1935 in New Taiton to Paul and Lucy Labay Kubecka.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Wayne Kotulek and wife Peggy of Cape Carancahua and Mark Kotulek of El Campo; grandchildren, Brooke Stuckey and husband Jonathan, Shelby Freeland and husband Manny, Tera Baklik and husband Brian, Jarrett Hicks and Julie Kotulek; great-grandson, Tyler Baklik and great-granddaughter, Sauyer Stuckey, on the way; sisters, Connie Schoellmann and husband Jimmy of Nada and Anna Lee Piekert of Egypt; and brother, Louis Buzek and wife Ruthie of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Joseph Kotulek; and brother, Leroy Buzek.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at St. Philip Catholic Church. A Rosary will be at 1:30 p.m. at the church, followed by the funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jarrett Hicks, Brian Baklik, Tyler Baklik, Paul Labay, Jon Stuckey and Manny Freeland.
Memorial donations in memory of Juliana may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
