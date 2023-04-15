Regina Hundl Merta • September 27, 1966 - April 11, 2023

Regina Hundl Merta, 56, of El Campo passed into the loving arms of our Lord on April 11, 2023. She was born on Sept. 27, 1966 to the late Wilbert Hundl Sr. and Albina Rochen Hundl, of Wharton.

Regina graduated from Wharton High School and received an associate degree from Wharton County Junior College. She attended Sam Houston State University. She worked for Viper Well Services and its subsidiaries until spring of 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

