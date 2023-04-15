Regina Hundl Merta • September 27, 1966 - April 11, 2023

Regina Hundl Merta, 56, of El Campo passed into the loving arms of our Lord on April 11, 2023. She was born on Sept. 27, 1966 to the late Wilbert Hundl Sr. and Albina Rochen Hundl, of Wharton.
Regina graduated from Wharton High School and received an associate degree from Wharton County Junior College. She attended Sam Houston State University. She worked for Viper Well Services and its subsidiaries until spring of 2022.
Regina married the love of her life, Mark Merta, on Oct. 12, 1996 and made their home in El Campo. Regina was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, a member of Catholic Daughters Court 1374 and a member of KJZT. Regina was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, who remained by her side throughout her lengthy illness.
Regina enjoyed crafting and sewing, and would often donate those items to auctions and fundraisers, including donations to St. Philip and St. Robert Catholic Churches. She found pleasure show-casing her talents and skills in the Wharton County Fair. Her favorite past-times were participating in barbecue cook-offs, fishing and canning produce with her husband.
Regina was a one-of-a-kind person, always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed hosting bridal and baby showers for her numerous nieces, nephews and family friends. She rarely said no, and always came up with something unique for everyone. She had a thoughtful and loving heart, always willing to serve others.
Regina is survived by her husband, Mark; mother, Albina Hundl; sisters, Theresa Krenek and husband, Gerard; Felicia Vickroy and husband, Scott; Veronica Stapper and husband, Jeffrey; Melinda Gary and husband, John; Donna Zahn and husband, Arthur Jr.; brothers, Wilbert Hundl Jr. and wife Paula; Paul Hundl and wife, Joanna; Julius Hundl and wife, Kelly. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. on April 16 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. Wake service will follow at 4 p.m. with a Rosary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on April 17 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo, followed by burial at Holy Cross Memorial Park in El Campo.
Pallbearers are Dustin Zahn, Cameron Pratka, Joshua Gary, Bradley Hundl, Rodney Smaistrla and Brent Holub.
Honorary pallbearers are nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Regina may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, 304 W Church St, El Campo, TX 77437 or St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner St, El Campo, TX 77437.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo TX 77437 • 543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Regina • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
