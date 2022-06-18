It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Lorene Kram, 97, of El Campo, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born on June 22, 1924 in Shiner to the late Steve and Christina Kurtz Michalec.
Lorene married Arnold Kram in Shiner at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on Nov. 6, 1944 and moved to El Campo in 1945. She worked hard staying home and raising their five children. She loved to sew the clothes for her daughters and herself and was an avid gardener growing and canning the produce grown from their garden. As a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, she was an active member of the choir for many years, served as president of the altar society, was active in the Council of the Catholic Women organization, which saw may changes in the church through Vatican II, was a member of the Legion of Mary and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She and Arnold were very involved with the local ARC counsel.
She is survived by their son, Ken Kram (Linda) of El Campo; daughters, Susan Howard (Claude) of St. Hedwig, Deborah Kram of Richmond and Janice Cox (Lynn) of El Campo; 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arnold; daughter Catherine Kram; great-granddaughter Elise Goertz; her parents Steve and Christina Michalec; brothers Otto, Laddie, Victor and Jim Michalec and sisters Della Chernosek and Vlasta Trahan.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Monday, June 20 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Shiner.
Pallbearers will be her beloved grandchildren, Jeff Kram, Kevin Kram, Jon Kram, Kris Kram, Jason Howard, Amanda Schmidt, Aaron Cox, Nathan Cox and Justin Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the St. Philip Music Ministry or Houston Hospice – El Campo, P.O. Box 1417, El Campo 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
