David Wayne Rose of El Campo died March 1, 2021 at the age of 56. He was born July 19, 1964 in Houston to James and Bessie Rose of Brookshire.
Raised in Katy, then moving to Columbus in his sixth grade year, David finished high school in Columbus. He went to Wharton County Junior College, then off to Sam Houston State to finish with an Agriculture Education Degree. After graduating from Sam, he ventured to Kentucky for a spell working on a horse ranch there for a friend he met in college. He then went to Missouri Auction School to acquire his auction license. Coming back home to Texas, he reconnected with some college friends. One happened to be his future bride whom he married Feb. 24, 1990. They made their home in El Campo. He worked for various places and even put his education degree to use for two years as he served as the Ag Education teacher at Rice Consolidated High School under Fred Grahmann. He found his way to Shoppa’s Farm Supply in April of 1994 as an equipment sales associate and has been there ever since.
David volunteered for many things in and around the Wharton and Jackson County areas including the Wharton County Youth Fair, Jackson County Youth Fair, the Community Roping Club, Rockin’ W Rodeo Group, member of El Campo FFA Booster Club and serving as president and many benefit auctions using his auctioneering talents to bring in the money needed for the benefit at hand. In 2010, he was awarded Jackson County Ag Man of the year.
David never met a stranger, and if he didn’t know them, he quickly connected with them in one way or another. David loved helping the customer and he loved his job. His latest venture led him to building a cattle operation for his family, and as his future retirement project. He was fair in his dealings and kind to all. His objective in life was to stay positive no matter what was thrown at him, and he lived by this standard every day.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen; son, Carson; daughter, Madison Rose, all of El Campo; parents, James Lynch and Bessie Rose of Brookshire; siblings, Brian and wife Kara Rose of Houston, Diane Moore of Sealy and Brenda Kolek of Shepard; nieces and nephews, Evelyn, Daniel, Faith and Carolyn Rose, Kolby Parker, Kathryn Moore, Tyler and Stephen Kolek.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louis and Evelyn Sturm, and paternal grandparents Jim and Inez Rose; parents-in-law, Charles and Rosalie Kaliszeski and brothers-in-law, Alan Kaliszeski and James Kolek.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at Crescent Hall located on the Wharton County Fair Grounds, Crescent.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to David W. Rose Memorial Scholarship Fund, 110 N. Washington St., El Campo, Tx 77437.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
