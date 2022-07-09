Yvonne Gale Nilson, 76, of El Campo passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 4, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1946 in Wharton, to the late Fred and Alene Simmons.
Yvonne’s family moved to El Campo her junior year of high school when her father opened several clothing and shoe stores. She quickly made lots of new friends and, during her senior year, played volleyball, sang in the choir, was a member of Student Council, FTA and was selected Class Favorite and FFA Sweetheart. After graduation, she went to Wharton County Junior College and was on the drill team - she won Most Beautiful and Miss KANI. Midterm her sophomore year, she enrolled at Sam Houston State University to further her career in education and to be near her boyfriend and best friend, Bob Nilson. They were married on June 10, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church in El Campo. After graduation, they made their home in El Campo. Bob started his career of farming and ranching, and Yvonne taught third grade at Hutchins Elementary. After a year, Bob was drafted and joined the Navy. They moved to Flour Bluff, and Yvonne taught second grade for a year. Bob was then assigned to Whidbey Island, Wash., where their first daughter, Shanna Rachelle, was born. Soon after her birth, Bob was assigned to the naval aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Enterprise, for 11 months. During that time, Yvonne and Shanna moved back to El Campo where they lived with Bob’s parents, Rachel and Lawrence Nilson. After completing his military duties he returned to El Campo to farm and ranch and their second daughter, Leah Alene, was born.
Yvonne started teaching sixth grade at Northside and doing lots of activities with her girls. She was also social chairman for her sorority. Yvonne sponsored UIL spelling every year and her students, as well as her girls, placed first, second and third each time. She quit teaching for several years and did private tutoring, substitute teaching and then decided to go back to teaching fifth grade at Dawson Elementary in Wharton, where at the age of 55, she retired. She then took up her second love of sales like her father. She had a small business of clothing, jewelry and accessories where she did fundraisers and private shows for 15 years.
Yvonne loved long walks on the beach at Port Aransas and had a huge shell collection. She loved country western dancing with her friends, but most of all she loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. She enjoyed going to her daughter’s activities of cheer and Derby Dolls, and later to her grandchildren’s activities of band, soccer, football, cheer, swimming and volleyball.
Yvonne is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob Nilson; daughters Shanna Evans and Leah Morton and husband Chad; sisters Sherry and Kathy Simmons; and stepmother Annett Simmons. She is also survived by her five grandchildren; Remington Morton and Grace, Rachel, Margaret and Allison Evans who all affectionately called her “Mimi.”
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alene Simmons; grandparents George and Alice Simmons and Joe and Frieda Rieger; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo followed by a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo, Wounded Warriors or Saint Jude in memory of Yvonne Nilson.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo (979)543-3681.
