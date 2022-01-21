Born in Louise on August 22, 1936 to William and Lola Elizabeth (Byerley) Bauer, Jean Bauer Zimmerman was a beautiful wife and mother. She went to be with her Lord on January 15, 2022 at the young age of 85, with her daughter, Kimberly Elizabeth Chambles by her side.
Jean loved traveling across the United States with her loving husband Zeke Charles Zimmerman in their RV. She enjoyed camping and tubing down the Guadalupe with her family and visiting the beautiful river walk in San Antonio. She never missed her weekly hair appointment and had a love for fashion. Jean loved listening to her Christian and Country music – Marty Robbins, Jim Reeves, Loretta and Conway amongst others.
She was preceded in death by her husband Zeke “Smokey” Charles Zimmerman, sons Ronald Martin Allgayer and Troy Keith Holthaus, brother Charles Louis Bauer, sister Lois Ann (Bauer) Allgayer and parents William and Lola Bauer.
She is survived by daughter Kim Chambles; grandchildren, Amanda Elizabeth and Angela Mae Allgayer, Keith Earl Chambles and wife Priscila, Desiree Elizabeth Sierra and husband Carlos; great-grandchildren, Zaine Alexander, Isaiah, James, Miley, Zoe, Delilah, Samantha, and Theodore; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Wheeler Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 1p.m. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.