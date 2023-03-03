Helen Catherine Lamp Noteboom of Garwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was born August 26, 1934 in Pipestone, Minn. to the late Alvin and Catherine Lamp. She is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Gerald; sons Michael and wife Cheryl, Bryan and Steven and wife Laurie; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She graduated from McKennon Nursing School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota during 1954. She retired from active employment during 1999 and moved with her family to Garwood in 2000. She enjoyed her various flowers and the many hummingbirds she fed. She always made sure there were plenty of cookies for the visiting children and grandchildren.
