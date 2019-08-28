Aaron Anderson Sr.

Aaron Lee Anderson Sr., 66, of Rosenberg born Oct. 23, 1952 to Claudis and Nannie Lee Webb Anderson Sr. in El Campo gracefully departed this life on Aug. 25, 2019. A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 30 at Matthews Funeral Home from 1 - 8 p.m. Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at New Faith Church in Wharton with burial following at the El Campo Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.
