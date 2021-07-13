Long time Brazoria county resident, Doris Follett, passed peacefully from this world on July 12, 2021.
Doris was born Dec. 27, 1930 in El Campo. She grew up as the middle child of the five Yockey siblings. Her early years were spent in El Campo, until the family relocated to the Freeport area. She attended Brazosport High School and graduated in 1948. She met her husband-to-be, John Follett Jr., while working in the box office at the Velasco Movie Theater. John and Doris had happily celebrated 67 years of marriage, prior to his passing in 2016. Doris and John moved to Sweeny in 1959, where they raised four children. In retirement, they moved to Columbia Lakes in 1989 to enjoy the next phase of their lives, which included a lot of polka dancing and traveling with friends. Doris lived her final years in Lake Jackson and Angleton.
Doris would say her proudest accomplishments were being a wife to John and mother to her children. Community service was an important part of her life. She served many years on the Altar Society at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sweeny. Doris served 30 years as a Pink Lady at Sweeny Community Hospital. She was part of the committee that worked to open the first Sweeny Community Library, and she enjoyed volunteering for many years at the West Columbia Christian Store. She was also a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Doris is survived by her sisters, Patsy Legler and Irene Nohavitza. Other survivors include her daughter, Janis Follett of Houston; son, Jim Follett and wife Kathy of Angleton; son, Pat Follett and wife Karen of Deer Park; son, Mike Follett and wife Gwen of Brazoria and daughter-in-law, Leslie Follett of Sweeny. Doris leaves 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, a large extended family and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, John A Follett Jr.; her father, William J Yockey; her mother, Albina Dornak Yockey; her brother, William Yockey and her sister, Genevieve Vacek.
All services will be held in El Campo.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 15 at St Philip Catholic Church, 304 W. Church. Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nolan Follett, Ryan Follett, James Boswell Follett Jr., Phillip Davis, Thomas Reininger and Cody Thacker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the charitable organization of your choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
