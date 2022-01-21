Yvonne “Bonnie” Castillo Crawley, 65, earned her Heavenly reward for earthly service on the evening of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, while a patient at Pampa Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Crawley was born in El Campo to Joe and Victoria Castillo on Aug. 14, 1956.
Bonnie felt a strong call in her life to become a nurse and therefore began her education at Wharton County Junior College, later moving to Amarillo to work in the field while she attended Amarillo College to achieve her Registered Nurse Degree. The hours of work and dedication she put in to achieve her goal were a source of great pride. She practiced her craft for many years in Amarillo before coming to Pampa five years ago.
While nursing was her calling, she was also a very devout Christian, studying her bible and making time for her favorite television evangelists. Family was a natural extension of her devotion, although soft spoken and more of a private person, Bonnie loved gathering with her family in both Pampa as well as in her hometown of El Campo. As an avid online shopper, she loved giving gifts, and watching as her nieces and nephews opened them. The smell of her various perfumes, love of jewelry and her beloved cats will be some of the precious memories cherished by her family and friends. She was a Cowboys football fan, who enjoyed game day food her brother Chris prepared, along with sweets such as donuts, breads and cakes. Her medical knowledge, calm and kind words will be missed in her profession as well as by all who know and loved her.
Meeting her on the road to Heaven were her parents and a sister, Molly Bee Stummer.
Bonnie leaves behind her four brothers, Chris Perez of Pampa, Michael Castillo, Odin Castillo and Wife Elida, Thor Castillo all of Rosenberg; three sisters, JoAnn Castillo and Erica Castillo both of El Campo, Leandra Castillo and Hector Matos of Houston; niece, Janee Lopez and husband Marcello Lopez; nieces and nephews; a great niece as well as a great nephew.
The family has entrusted the cremation care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home and is planning a memorial service to be held later. Should you wish to leave words of comfort for the family on Yvonne’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
