Richard Slovak

Richard John Slovak passed away at the age of 86 on April 15, 2021, at his home in El Campo. He was born Nov. 13, 1934 in Hungerford, the oldest of five children to John and Annie Adamik Slovak. In 1951, he met Gloria Shimek, the girl of his dreams, at a dance at American Legion Hall. They married at St. Philip Catholic Church in El Campo on Jan. 20, 1953, and it was a union that lasted 68 years.
Richard loved his family and enjoyed playing dominos and taroks (a Czech card game). He never met a stranger; he always had a kind word, a smile and a handshake or hug for everyone.
Richard was a hard worker all his life. He worked as a butcher at Guffey’s Meat Market in Wharton; he then worked as a carpenter with his father-in-law, Adolph Shimek; he also worked at Temple and Home Lumber Yards until he and his wife started and ran a successful medical research business for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Slovak; children, Jennie Gradick and husband James of Wills Point, Laurie Foster of Louise and Douglas Slovak of Louise; grandchildren, Shawn Poncik, Gabby Foster, Chris Gradick, Jamie Gradick and Michelle Gradick; great-grandchildren, Lila Hartnett, Gracie Gradick, Zoey Gradick, Jesse Hartnett, Jack Henderson and Trinity Gradick; brothers, Johnny Slovak and Bobby Slovak.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick Slovak and brothers, Daniel Slovak and Sidney Slovak.
Visitation was held from 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at Triska Funeral Home. A parish Rosary was recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19 at St. Philip Catholic Church followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Interment was held at Holy Cross cemetery.
Pallbearers were Shawn Poncik, James Gradick, Kevin Poncik, Ronnie Parsley, Rick Savage, David Pospisil and Daniel Reck.
Honorary pallbearers were Doug Slovak, Brian Shimek, Johnny Slovak, BJ Slovak, David Slovak, Robert Fagan, John Winter and Mack Richardson.
Due to the national pandemic, facial masks and social distancing guidelines were followed at both the funeral home and Church.
The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers from both Houston Hospice-El Campo and Angels Home Health Care.
Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church and/or Houston Hospice-El Campo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
