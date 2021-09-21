Esteban Sanchez, 67 of El Campo, passed away Sept. 18, 2021. He was born Nov. 30, 1953 in McAllen to late Juan Sanchez Sr. and Patricia Abelar Sanchez.
He is survived by brothers, Victor Sanchez and wife Bernadette of El Campo, Juan Sanchez Jr. and wife Susan of Mangum, Okla. and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at La Colonia de Mexicana Cemetery with Deacon Adrian Canales officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
