Joe Rodriguez of Memphis, Texas passed away April 10, 2020 in Amarillo. He was born June 3, 1955 in El Campo to Leon and Delfina Rodriguez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma Rodriguez of Memphis and his brother, Raymond Rodriguez of El Campo.
He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Montoya and husband Armando of Memphis; sons, Mark Rodriguez and wife Andrea of Pasadena and Brian Rodriguez and wife Amanda of El Campo; sister, Mary Ann Armstrong of Houston; brother, Leon Rodriguez of El Campo; sister-in-law, Lucy Rodriguez of El Campo and grandchildren, Kelsey Rodriguez, Kyrie Valdez, Kobe Valdez, Mathew Rodriguez, Makayla Rodriguez, London Rodriguez, Brylan Rodriguez and Brogan Rodriguez.
