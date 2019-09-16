Leola Brigham Evans, 93, of El Campo, born to John and Lillian Glenn Brigham Feb. 22, 1926 passed away Sept. 14, 2019. Visitation will be 3 - 5 p.m. Friday, Sept 20 at Matthews Funeral Home Home in Wharton. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at New Faith Church Wharton. Burial following at El Campo Community Cemetery.
