William Feagin

William Paul Feagin, 78, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 31, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1941 in Forney to Marvin and Ola Criswell Feagin. Paul served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a roustabout at Texaco.
He is survived by his sons, Richard Feagin of Austin and Michael Feagin of El Campo; sister, Linda Harwell and sister-in-law, Rita Feagin of Paris.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Huvar Feagin and brothers, Leon and Jimmy Feagin.
Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.