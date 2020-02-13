Arnold Escamilla Sr., 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 7, 2020. He was born in El Campo June 2, 1955 to Connie and Gilberto Escamilla Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Connie Vargas; wife, Lori Escamilla; brothers, Gilbert Jr. (JoAnn), Robert, Mario (Lupe) and Manuel; sisters, Sandra Carrion (Fred), Debbie Escamilla; daughters, Lonie, Chrissie, Amanda, Liza, Gina; sons, Arnold Jr. and Brent L. Escamilla; 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Carol Contreras; nephew, Christopher Escamilla and great-granddaughter, Lilyannah Flores.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
