Jesse Villarreal, 48, of El Campo passed away Dec.r 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 13, 1972 in El Campo to Alfredo Sr. and Dominga Guerrero Villarreal.
He is survived by his wife, Tiffany L. Villarreal; daughters, Samantha Jo Sanchez (Jose), Brianna Lynn Jimenez (Dustin) and Desirae Villarreal; sons, Jesus “Jay” Villarreal Jr. (Blanca), Juan Alfredo Villarreal, Julian Estban Villarreal and Jermey Ray Villarreal; sisters, Maria Franco and Celestina Montez Villarreal (David Lopez); brother, Joe L. Villarreal Sr.; step-sons, Daniel DeLuna III and step-daughters, Destiny DeLuna and Danni Rae Contreras.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jesus Angel Villarreal; brothers, Alfredo “Nuno” Villarreal and Carlos Villarreal; grandchildren, Nehemiah King Villarreal and Jeremiah Blaze Villarreal.
Visitation will be 3 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 at Triska Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Haller officiating.
Pallbearers will be Juan Villarreal, Julian Villarreal, Jermey Villarreal, Jesus Villarreal, Jr. and Joey Villarreal, Fabian Cordoza, Jr., Jose Sanchez and Daniel DeLuna, III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Montez, Marco A. Franco, Joe Villarreal Jr., Johnny Ray Jimenez, Andy Villarreal, Billy Villarreal, Jonathan Garcia, Carlos Villarreal Jr., Jose Montemayor, Rene Guevera, Dustin Forman and Angel Alejo.
Memorial donations may be made to assist family to defray funeral expenses.
Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
