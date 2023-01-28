Agnes Wendel, 91, of Wharton, passed away Jan. 26, 2023. She was born on May 22, 1931 in Shiner to the late Charles and Rosalie Marek Jansky.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Wendel and wife Cynthia of Glen Flora, Steve Wendel of Houston and Ted Wendel of Bastrop; daughters, Gloria Bruce and husband John of Houston and Kathleen Toomes and husband Donald of Wharton; grandchildren, Jonathan Toomes and wife Andrea, Katie Velez and husband Chino, Brian Wendel, Andy Wendel and John Bruce and great-grandchildren, Crockett Toomes, Ella Toomes and Wesley Velez.

