Agnes Wendel, 91, of Wharton, passed away Jan. 26, 2023. She was born on May 22, 1931 in Shiner to the late Charles and Rosalie Marek Jansky.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Wendel and wife Cynthia of Glen Flora, Steve Wendel of Houston and Ted Wendel of Bastrop; daughters, Gloria Bruce and husband John of Houston and Kathleen Toomes and husband Donald of Wharton; grandchildren, Jonathan Toomes and wife Andrea, Katie Velez and husband Chino, Brian Wendel, Andy Wendel and John Bruce and great-grandchildren, Crockett Toomes, Ella Toomes and Wesley Velez.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John P. Wendel and brothers, Charlie and Joseph Jansky.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Triska Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Bruce, Donald Toomes, Jonathan Toomes, Andrea Toomes and Chino Velez.
Memorial donations in memory of Agnes may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 979-543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Agnes • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.