Shirley Hearne

Shirley Louise Wiederhold Hearne was born July 12, 1924 in Pineville, Kn. to George and Cora Wiederhold. George and Cora opened a Studebaker Packead Dealership in McAllen, Texas. Shirley attended McAllen High School and Texas A&I University, where she married C.C. Chandler. Shirley worked for Jim Abercrombie in Houston and for Great Western Sugar Company in Denver, Colo. Her marriage to Mel Hearne in 1958 brought her to live in Venezuela and Columbia. Returning to the states to El Campo, Texas in 1969, Shirley enjoyed being a member of First United Methodist Church, Garden Club, Art League and Pilot Club where she was chaplain. She was an accomplished artist. She read extensively and was politically involved.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Mrs. Carolyn “Cookie” Hearne Ashton and husband Rick Ashton, Mrs. Lyn Hearne Mc Elroy and husband Walter Mc Elroy and son, Matthew Steven Hearne and wife Mrs. Jill Stafford Hearne. Shirley is also survived by her grandchildren, Robert Taylor, Keeka Byrd, Cristina Davis, Jeffrey Mc Elroy, Meagan Jablecki and Christa Mc Elroy and great-grandchildren, Zach Taylor, Mackenzie, Paxton and Wade Byrd, Taylor and Blake Davis, Ashton and Emma Mc Elroy and Darby and Piper Jablecki.
Shirley is survived by her nieces, Mrs. Lanelle Todd Armstrong, Mrs. Linda Todd Murphy, Mrs. Laurie Todd Lowe and Mrs. Beverly York and her nephews, Will, Dan and John York.
A visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Triska Funeral Home. The family will hold a private service and burial.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
