Leonard Mieth Sr.

Leonard James Mieth Sr., 84, of El Campo, passed away July 9, 2020. He was born in Sealy on Jan. 27, 1936 to Leonard Albert and Bettie Marie Schmit Mieth.
Leonard married Mary Lou Petersen on Feb. 7, 1976 in El Campo. He welded for over 40 years at numerous companies. In retirement he took up the hobby of baking, baled hay and kept busy around the house.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Mieth of El Campo; son, Leonard J. Mieth Jr. and wife Christina of Cardington, Ohio; grandsons, Blake Austin Mieth and Wesley Allen Mieth of Cardington, Ohio; brother, John August Mieth Sr. and wife Hellene of Sheridan; niece, Cheryl Linder and husband Howard of East Bernard and their daughter, Kaechele; nephew, John Mieth and wife Malissa of La Grange and their children, Brently and Myal and nephew, Ben Mieth and wife Tyra of Hungerford and their daughter, Kimber.
Visitation will be from 2 - 6 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo.
Due to the current COVID guidelines, face masks are required for the visitation and building occupancy is limited.
A second visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14 at Knesek Funeral Home, 768 4th St. in Sealy from 5 - 7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Frydek at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery under the direction of Knesek Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be John August Mieth Sr., John August Mieth Jr., Benjamin Allen Mieth, Eugene Mieth, John William Schmitt Jr. and William Jez Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Austin Mieth, Wesley Allen Mieth, David Mieth, Leonard J. Mieth Jr., Allen Stehno and David Michulka.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
