Jaye L Woodyard, age 84, died Aug. 24, 2021. Jaye L was the only child born to Travis and Helen Carr Woodyard on Oct. 20, 1936 in Humble, Harris County, Texas.
Jaye L was retired from DuPont Pioneer Hi Bred. He took pride in delivering seed to the local farmers upon request. He worked hard to assure that service was the best thing Pioneer provided. Prior to Pioneer, he was a truck owner-operator where he spent many a hot summer day taking farmers’ harvest to the Rice Belt warehouses.
Sports were always an important part of his life. He was an outstanding athlete in his younger years. In 1952, he played on the all star team that finished third in the Babe Ruth World Series, played in Trenton, New Jersey. During the 1960s, he was coach/athletic director at St. Philip’s Catholic School where they won numerous basketball, football, track and softball championships. He was the coach of the 1961 El Campo Little League All Stars who finished as runner up champions in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
In 1963, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce for his contributions to the youth in the community. He was a baseball player/coach at Wharton County Junior College before attending (then) Southwest Texas State University where he was a counselor/supervisor at the Gary Job Corps in San Marcos. He continued to work with young boys and girls at the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department as a counselor/supervisor.
He was most proud of the Jaye L and Carolyn Woodyard Family Pavilion, an open-air building, at Legacy Fields in El Campo, dedicated to parents and ball players to gather and celebrate life and Little League baseball and softball.
Jaye L was preceded in his death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and his three children, Richard, Jayne and Jeffery. “PeePaw” (as he was affectionately known) is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan, Jarett, Avery and Walker.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30 at Triska Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Jarett Drozd, Gary Gensler, Shane Jay, Kenny Drozd, Matt Weatherly and Donald Oldag. Ray Dvorak will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Jaye L can be made to the El Campo Little League Association or the El Campo Boys & Girls Club.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
