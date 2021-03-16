Mary Blair

Mary Petrucha Blair passed away March 14, 2021 at the age of 106. She was born June 28, 1914 in Wadsworth.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Blair.
She is survived by her children, Glenda and husband Frank Tvrdik of Rosharon, Charles Blair of Houston and Linda and husband Ken Kram of El Campo.
She has eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Private services will be held with family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Kram, Kevin Kram, Jon Kram, Kris Kram, Kale Kram, Kade Kram, Randy Tvrdik and Ronnie Tvrdik. Honorary pallbearer will be Marty Cerveny.
Memorial donations may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
