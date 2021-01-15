Bobbi DeAnn Stockinger, 25, of El Campo passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. Services are pending with Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Bulletin Board, Jan. 15, 2020
- ‘Birds lose last non-district game
- Distance runner preparing for 25th marathon Sunday, Jan. 17
- EC economy starts strong in 2021
- EC swim takes several wins in dual-meet
- Virus counts up in schools, other illness declines noted
- ECISD AD interviews next week, hire Jan. 26
- COVID cases still on rise in county
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Arthur Janke
- Hospital Prepares To Inoculate Public, Near Complete On First Responders
- Vaccines coming, but COVID-19 case counts rising fast in county
- Teen kills self rather than allow ECPD arrest
- Elizabeth Orsak
- Stephenson Says He Can Cut Property Tax With Expanded Sales Tax
- Rev. Felix Flores Sr.
- Burns advocates for industry close to her heart as 2020 Texas Teen US Agriculture
- Long-running dispute ends in C-store clash
- Veronica Robertson
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.