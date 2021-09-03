Robert Joel “Joey” Graves, 60, of East Bernard passed away Aug. 31, 2021.
Joey was born June 24, 1961 to Willie and Polly Graves in East Bernard.
Joey’s best days were spent in the fields on a tractor, taking road trips, fishing and hunting. On the weekends you could find him antiquing, enjoying time with family and friends or working on some new project or adventure.
He is survived by his sons, Colby Graves and wife Kristi and Coan Graves, both of East Bernard; sister, Melinda Graves of Weatherford; brothers, Bud Graves and wife Wendy and Rusty and his significant other Tammy, both of East Bernard. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Justin and Makinly Graves.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Blake Graves, and his brother, Cam Graves.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6 at East Bernard Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to East Bernard ISD Permanent Scholarship Fund for Blake Graves, checks mailed to: 723 College Street, Attn: Louisa Connor, East Bernard, Texas 77435.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton.
