Lorraine Ann Korenek Rasmussen, 76, passed away Aug. 23, 2021. She was born May 16, 1945 in El Campo to Edwin and Annie Stoker Korenek. Lorraine was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Rasmussen; daughter, Robin Wedin and husband Daniel “Woody”; sons, Mel Rasmussen and wife Traci, Jay Rasmussen and wife Stephanie and Mark Rasmussen and wife Misty; grandchildren, Bronwyn Krone and husband Ryan, Quinlyn Nixon and husband Devin, Jake Babcock, Colin Rasmussen, Ty Rasmussen, Zane Rasmussen, Hunter Wedin, Brook Wedin, Kyle Rasmussen and Julia Rasmussen; great-grandchild, Bryson Krone; brothers, Kenneth Korenek and wife Patsy and Ronnie Korenek and wife Gloria; sister-in-law, Susan MacLaughlin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ed Korenek.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at St. Philip Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at noon with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in New Taiton.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters and John Paul and Jayne Gay Appling.
Memorial donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to Houston Hospice - El Campo and St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
