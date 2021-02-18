Lloyd Moody

Lloyd Allen Moody, 84, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 17, 2021. He was born Sept. 20, 1936 in Nebo, N.C. to Lem and Nelda Hall Moody. Lloyd was a U.S. Army veteran and a carpenter.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lawing Moody of El Campo; daughter, Kim Wood and husband John of El Campo; son, Todd Moody and wife Leslie of Dallas; grandchildren, Justin Wood, Cade Moody and Corrine Moody; great-grandchildren, Jack and Jason Wood and sisters, Shirley Moody, Sheila Lockee, Vickie Morgan and Lillian Hodges.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pauline Moody and Aylene Lawing and brother, Tranis Moody.
Family will receive visitors from 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at New Life Assembly Church in El Campo with Pastor Mark Lawing and Pastor Brenda Kosanke officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be John Wood Sr., John Wood Jr., Justin Wood, Cade Moody and Laramie Akard.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
