Edward Miller

Edward E. “Bubba” Miller, 90, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was born Feb. 6, 1930 in Columbus to Oscar J. and Rosie Braden Miller.
After graduating from Columbus High School and serving in the U.S. Army, Edward married Margaret “Margie” Parma on Nov. 24, 1951. After marrying, he worked for his brother, A.G. “Red” at Miller Motor Company. After several years there, he then went to work on oil and gas wells with Jayhawk Engineering in El Campo and then with Midcoast Services and Supply in Edna. Edward never completely retired; he continued to work with ranching and farming until his death.
Edward loved spending time outdoors. He had a passion for hunting, camping and observing wildlife. He worked with the Boy Scouts where he taught hunting and gun safety. Edward also helped coach football at St. Philip School, and he coached El Campo Little League teams. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 61 years and was a tireless volunteer and worker for the Knights of Columbus and St. Philip Church picnics.
The family will miss Uncle Bubba’s knowledge, his ability to fix anything, his energy and drive to get things done, his quick wit, and his famous icebox barbecue chicken.
While Edward and Margie never had any children, he is survived by a “son by heart” and close friend, Toby Schoeneberg of El Campo; sisters-in-law, Hazel Miller of El Campo and Anita Parma David of Tomball; brothers-in-law, B.G. Parma and wife Betty of El Campo, Leon Parma and wife Hilda of Tynan and Frank Parma III of Huntsville; and many special godchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret “Margie”; brothers, Oscar, Ruben and A.G. “Red” Miller and sister, Genieve Leenen.
Visitation will be 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 at Triska Funeral Home.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Due to the CDC guidelines for the pandemic, masks are required at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Appling, Bob Clark, Ronny Collins, Chad Miller, Toby Schoeneberg and Brian Seymour.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy DeHaven, Lawrence Roddy, Lettilyn Roddy, Sandy Schoeneberg, Lauralee Zalman, and all of his nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
