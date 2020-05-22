Gerald Hanus

Gerald Ray Hanus of Johnson City passed away May 11, 2020 at the age of 70 in Austin. Gerald was born Sept. 5, 1949 in Victoria to Jerry and Viola (Lesikar) Hanus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Hanus and his father, Jerry Hanus.
Gerald is survived by his mother, Viola Hanus; three sisters, Patsy Bergan and husband Larry, Bernice David and husband Greg and Carol Means; four children, Sandy Liles and husband Jimmy, Stacey Toal and husband Jeffrey, Jennifer Kalani and husband Bud and Justin Hanus; three step-children, Gregory David Jr., Lisa David and John David and wife Natasha; nine grandchildren, Sabrina Bradley and husband Justin, Josh Liles, Matthew Toal, Adam Toal, Chance Ham, Michaela David, Alyson David, Hunter David and Layla David and one great-grandchild, Ariella Garcia. He is also survived by sister-in-law Sherry Bitzkie, one uncle and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Miller Creek Cemetery, Miller Creek Cemetery Rd., Johnson City, TX 78636 with Rev. Greg Steele officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crofts - Crow Funeral Home in Johnson City.
