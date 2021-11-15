Dottie Mae Collins 82, of El Campo went peacefully to her heavenly home on Nov. 10, 2021. She was born June 6, 1939 to Patt and Gladys Swogetinsky in Katy.
She graduated from Katy High School in 1957, received a bachelor of arts in Education from Baylor University in 1961 and a master of arts in Education from Sam Houston State University in 1968.
On Dec. 26, 1964, she married Allen Collins and they were blessed with three children.
She was an El Campo ISD teacher and coach, an active Presbyterian church member, the first secretary for the El Campo Heritage Center, and worked with many other community organizations. In 2018, she was selected as El Campo Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Citizen of the Year.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Allen; daughter, Arlette Pustejovsky and husband Richard of El Campo; sons, Ethan and wife Amber of Scotsdale, Ariz., and Galen and wife Elizabeth of Conroe; grandchildren, Kyle, Rachel and Sara Pustejovsky, Emmett, Ava and Sawyer Collins and Kaitryn Collins; sisters, Myra Millard of Nassau Bay, Carolyn Roorda and husband Curt of Woodway and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patsy Swogetinsky and Betty Ann Schmalz; brothers, Mahlon, Lawrence and Leonard Swogetinksy.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church El Campo at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Dottie may be made to El Campo Heritage Center or First Presbyterian Church of El Campo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
