Joyce Priesmeyer Fuller

Joyce Evelyn Priesmeyer Fuller of El Campo, passed away Dec. 22, 2021. Joyce was born on Nov. 4, 1932 in El Campo to Hugo and Annie Pustka Priesmeyer.
She raised and supported her children 100 percent all the time. She was a 4-H Leader and Boy Scout mom. She enjoyed traveling with her loving husband of 64 years, Noel.
She was a Sunday School teacher, WMU director, and VBS craft leader at First Baptist Church.
She planned and provided monthly birthday parties at Garden Villa Nursing Home. Cooked and baked for many. She was a seamstress for many, including Derby Doll costumes and uniforms.
She started Cousins night with her grandchildren and attended many events for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She instilled the importance of Christianity, Church, and Jesus’ love in her family.
Joyce loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her husband Noel Fuller Jr of El Campo; daughters Patty Brady and husband Phil of Richmond, Linda Lehde and husband Greg of Sealy; son Richard Fuller and wife Carolyn of Richmond; grandchildren Kimberly Garrison and husband Aaron, Julie Ann McIntosh and husband Edward, LeaAndrea Otto and husband Eric, Landon Lehde and wife Kaylee, Kristin Belter and husband Andy, and Ashley McCormick and husband Joe; Great grandchildren Brady McIntosh, Haley McIntosh, Kinsley Garrison, Kale Weiland, Ledger Lehde, Kolby Belter, Kayla Belter, Max McCormick, and Henry McCormick and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Johnny Priesmeyer; sister Eileen “Susie” Kunz, and step-grandson Jason Brady.
Private family services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Joyce Fuller may be made to First Baptist Church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
