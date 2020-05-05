Joe Hernandez Sr.

Joe Dionicio Hernandez Sr., 78, of El Campo, passed away May 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 18, 1941 in Yoakum to Dionicio and Emilia Gonzalez Hernandez. Joe was owner and operator of Hernandez Nursery for 40 years. He had a passion for plants and beautifying his clients’ yards. He was also the owner of Casa Hernandez.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Hernandez of El Campo; sons, Stephen Hernandez of El Campo, Joe Hernandez Jr. and wife Esmeralda of San Marcus, Richard Hernandez of El Campo and John Hernandez of Dallas; grandchildren, Elena Hernandez, Amanda Vasquez, Stephen Anthony Hernandez, Gabriela Hernandez, Isabella Hernandez and Xena Hernandez and great-grandchild, Judith Hearne.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Isabel Hernandez.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at Triska Funeral Home. Visitors are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Perez, John Steelman, Paul Gordon, Blair Couey, Chris Couey, Gerry Couey, Frank Marek and the Cotton Street Gang.
Memorial donations in memory of Joe may be made to St. Robert’s Catholic Church or Altus Hospice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.