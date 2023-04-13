Joaquin Martinez Flores, 54, of El Campo, passed away April 7, 2023. He was born on Feb. 10, 1969 in Mexico. Joaquin worked at Prasek’s as a packer for around ten years. His hobbies included playing soccer and watching soccer leagues. He also enjoyed jogging and lifting weights.
He is survived by his mother, Angelina Flores of El Campo; sisters, Paula Martinez (Matilde Montez) of Mexico, Lina Sanchez (Estanislao Sanchez) of El Campo, Domitila Martinez (Pedro Ferretiz) of Mexico and Angelica Fortanelli (Nicolas Fortanelli) of El Campo and nieces and nephews, Mirza Montes, Hilda Montes, Fatima Montes, Cristina Montes, Jessica Montes, Dafne Gaudalupe Ramirez, Esmeralda Sanchez, Christian Sanchez, Pedro Ulises Ferretiz, Issac Ferretiz, Kevin Ferretiz, Angelica D. Fortanelli, Jesus Fortanelli and Marcos Montes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.