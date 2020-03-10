Edward Petrich

Edward Charles Petrich of El Campo passed away Feb. 23, 2020, four days after his 73rd birthday. Edward was born in El Campo Feb. 19, 1947.
He is survived by his son, John E. Petrich; granddaughters, Emilie and Kaylen Petrich; sister, Norma Petrich Friedrich and husband David Friedrich and nephew, Steven Friedrich.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob W. Petrich; mother, Pearl Foehner Petrich and niece, Pamela Friedrich Mayfield.
In the early years of his career, Edward managed a Texaco service station in El Campo. He then worked at Mauritz & Caroll/Mauritz & Couey Petroleum for 24 years and later retired from Brookshire Brothers in 2014.
Edward was an accomplished pool player. He played in, and won numerous pool tournaments all over south east Texas. He had a passion for country music and played guitar in is spare time. He was an avid movie buff. He also enjoyed playing golf, loved baseball and football. He was a fan of the Houston Oilers and Astros and later in life he spent much of his time enjoying Ricebird and Texas high school football
A memorial service to honor Edward’s life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 304 Oscar St. in El Campo.
