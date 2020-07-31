Tina Schoelman

Tina Marie Zetka Schoelman, 49, of El Campo died July 23, 2020 at Southbrook Manor in Edna after a brief illness. She was born Sep. 5, 1970 in El Campo to Theresa Zack Zetka and the late Joe Zetka Sr. She was a Catholic.
She is survived by her mother; sons, Paul Schoelman of Buda and Curtis Schoelman of El Campo; brother, Joe Zetka Jr. (Patti) of Wharton; twin sister, Leslie Williams (Chris) of Ganado; godfather, Richard Zack of Edna and her dog, Chloe.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Howard, Frank Zack, Louis and Celestina Zetka and godmother, Diane Zack.
We have lost a very gifted, intelligent and loving soul who loved gardens and flowers, especially sunflowers. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. She truly is a strong angel flying high in peace.
Services are pending at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
