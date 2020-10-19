Rosa Reyes

Rosa Soliz Reyes, 69, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 15,2020. She was born on Feb. 19, 1951 to Juan and Josephine Rodriguez Soliz.
She is survived by her children, Katherine Murphy of Brazoria and her children, Hannah and Ian; Roland and Sharla Reyes of Baytown and their children, Isiah, Caleb, Abel, Elijah, Jaden, Jasmin, Joseph, Jacob and Gabriella; Jose Reyes of New York; Raul and Rosa Munoz of Baytown and their children, Trysten, Elaine, and Gweneth; siblings, Domingo Soliz of Blessing, Carmen Cordova of El Campo, Pete Soliz of Clute, Joe Soliz of Richmond, Martin Soliz of New Braunfels, Alex Soliz of El Campo, Rudy Soliz of El Campo and Vicky Limas of El Campo.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Reyes Jr. and daughter, Frances Reyes-Matula.
Visitation begins at 8:30 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with Father Philip Brune officiating.
Pallbearers are Caleb Reyes, Isiah Reyes, Jason Soliz, Jeremiah Quintana, Lee Molano and Trysten Munoz.
Memorial donations in memory of Rosa may be made to St. Robert’s Guadalupanas.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
