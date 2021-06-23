Eric David Bard passed away on May 16, 2021 at the age of 57. He was a lifelong resident of El Campo and employed by McCoy’s at the time of his death.
Eric was born on Aug. 3, 1963 to Thurman (Bill) Bard and Bobby Jean Witcher Bard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Glenn Bard.
Eric grew up camping and fishing at the bay and Lake Texana with his family, and always enjoyed a chance to fish and camp as an adult. His hobbies included working on cars and tinkering on electronics and computers.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Danevang Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.