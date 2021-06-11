Ida Mae Tobola Mach, 92, of El Campo, passed away June 10, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 18 at St. Philip Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Oscar Kofi-Amo officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
