Calvin Adam Warzecha, 60, of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away Dec. 6, 2022. He was born on May 7, 1962 in Yorktown to Pius Warzecha Sr. and Florence Kortz Warzecha.

Calvin traveled the world and was the kindest soul. He has now come home and will truly be missed by those that loved him.

