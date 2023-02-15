Calvin Adam Warzecha, 60, of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away Dec. 6, 2022. He was born on May 7, 1962 in Yorktown to Pius Warzecha Sr. and Florence Kortz Warzecha.
Calvin traveled the world and was the kindest soul. He has now come home and will truly be missed by those that loved him.
He is survived by his siblings, Janet Seiler of Damon, Theresa Winkenwerder and husband Harvey of Oklahoma, Chester Warzecha and wife Kim of El Campo, Agnes Barcak and husband Jerome of Rosenberg, Carl Warzecha of Houston, Pius Warzecha Jr. of El Campo, Julian Warzecha and wife Sherrie of Louise and Vivian Cox of Mississippi; numerous nieces and nephews and friend, Alan Nevins of California.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sally Mick and Mary Ann Piwonka.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje, with graveside services following at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Calvin may be made to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
