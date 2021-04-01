Carl Kallina

Carl Anthony “Boxie” Kallina, 68, of Garwood, passed away March 31, 2021. He was born Nov. 15, 1952 in Wharton to Charles and Laverne Zatopek Kallina.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachelle Wesselski and husband James of Corpus Christi; son, Chad Kallina and wife Nikki of Lago Vista; grandchildren, Dylan, Austin and Casey Wesselski and Cadence, Peyton and Cole Kallina; sisters, Charlotte Temmen and husband Albert of Garwood and Cathy Tschida and husband George of Richmond and brother, Jesse Kallina and wife Sherry of Taiton and sister-in law, Carolyn Kallina.
Boxie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheryl “Gigi” Kallina and brother, Dr. Charles Kallina III.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a Knights of Columbus Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Charles Kallina IV, Elliott Wendel, Howdy Cranek, J.K. Kallina, Judd Kallina and Koehl Cranek.
Memorial donations in memory of Boxie may be made as follow:
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
