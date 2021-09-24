Rose Mae Mabry Richardson, 74, of El Campo born Jan. 23, 1947 departed to her heavenly home Sept. 11, 2021.
Visitation was from 2 - 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Matthews Funeral Home. Celebration of life services were 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at New Faith Church in Wharton along side her husband Arthur Richardson Sr. Rose was laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery again alongside her husband.
Most precious memories are trusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
